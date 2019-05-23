Carson City band Audio Sky finds success with George Lopez

Audio Sky poses with comedian George Lopez backstage at the Bob Hope Theatre in Stockton, Calif., on March 23.

Local band Audio Sky reached new heights when they were invited to play in front of 7,200 people in Los Angeles. The Reno band with Carson City ties opened for comedian George Lopez at the Microsoft Theater on Dec. 29, 2018.

“It was huge; not just as a band, but individually, it’s a dream come true,” said singer Karla Valverde. “We never imagined that we’d be playing on that stage in front of those people.”

The band, known for playing casino gigs in the Reno-Carson City area, opened for Lopez at The Nugget in Sparks in November 2018. Valverde said the band played their set, and were called back out for an encore. Later on, Valverde was told that Lopez had called for the encore. Lopez met with the band and personally invited them to play at his sold-out show in his hometown, Los Angeles.

“I don’t think any of us had ever played in front of 7,200 souls in our lives,” Valverde said. “There was so much excitement, and we were so blessed and grateful to be there.”

Valverde said the experience was surreal as she saw photographs of other people who had graced the stage — John Mayer, John Legend, Elton John and many others. She said the band was given their own green room and the management and people working at the theater welcomed them with great hospitality.

The accomplishment for Audio Sky bloomed into more opportunities with Lopez. Audio Sky will be opening for Lopez at two more dates. They will be playing at the Bob Hope Theatre in Stockton, Calif., on May 24; and they are booked the next night, May 25, at the Saroyan Theatre in Fresno, Calif.

“Luckily we can continue working with him (Lopez) and their team,” Valverde said. “They brought us on board and are willing to have us perform.”

Audio Sky has been playing together for seven years. They play cover songs and perform a variety of genres, with Valverde singing both in English and Spanish. The atmosphere at the shows is high energy, with people constantly dancing, she said.

“You’re hearing some ’80s, some rock, some Carlos Santana, some tropical rhythms like cumbia, or some R&B from the ‘90s — it’s a variety,” Valverde said. “We really enjoy the diversity within the music that we play.”

Newer hits get added to the rotation too as they’re constantly updating the setlist, Valverde said.

Four members make up Audio Sky: Valverde, vocals; Carlos Neri, drums; AJ Stoddard, bass & vocals; Jorge Pulido, guitar.

Pulido and Valverde are long-time Carson City residents. They each grew up in Carson City and graduated from Carson High School. Valverde worked for the Carson City School District for 14 years.

“We all have our full-time jobs not involved with music,” Valverde said. “We do this for fun.”

Audio Sky will also be performing a the Rib Cook Off in Sparks on Aug. 31.