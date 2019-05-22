Carson City family’s artistry to represent 2019 Artown

From left, John-Henry Lambin, Debbie Lambin and Rachael Lambin of Carson City show the Artown poster with their sculptures chosen as part of the "Community" theme for Northern Nevada's monthlong art event.

Provided by Debbie Lambin

Carson City residents and artists Debbie, Rachael and John-Henry Lambin have announced their “My Thousand Words” book sculptures have been chosen to represent the theme of this year’s Artown.

The Lambin family was asked to design this year’s Artown poster art and incorporated their sculpture art to convey the theme of “Community,” according to Debbie Lambin.

The three sculptures stand on an atlas from the 1940s taking in a view of the mountains. They each represent the different arts, with the bass player sharing a love of music, the ballerina symbolizing dance and theater and the artist conveying all mediums of art.

The Lambins acknowledged KNPB, StanCanDesign, Jeff Ross Photography, Oliver X, their own family and local supporters of the arts for their contribution to Artown.

KNPB’s Art Effects will air at 8:30 p.m. May 30 for those who are interested in watching a segment about the making of this year’s Artown poster design.

For information about the poster, the sculptures or classes, visit http://www.mythousandwords.com or http://www.lambinarts.com for classes in creating sculptures.