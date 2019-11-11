Carson City holds inaugural arts and culture awards ceremony

Carson City is holding its inaugural awards honoring contributions to the city’s arts and culture.

Nominees for the Mayor’s Arts Awards were announced. The keynote speaker for the event is Heather Harmon, deputy director Nevada Museum of Art, Las Vegas, and First Lady Kathy Sisolak will be there to make a special arts announcement, according to Mark Salinas, director, Carson City Department of Arts & Culture, and the event’s organizer.

The awards ceremony, hosted by the Carson City Chamber of Commerce, will be held Friday.

“Art should be a part of any thriving community and since Carson City continues to grow and thrive, it is appropriate that arts be in the forefront by spotlighting the various artists that make our community great,” said Ronni Hannaman, the Chamber’s executive director.

There are 18 nominees, nominated by the public, for four awards:

Ananda Bena-Weber, Cynthia Brenneman, Fred Howland, Deborah Lambin, and Mauricio Sandoval are the nominees for the Arts Innovator Award recognizing an individual implementing new and innovative ideas;

Cynthia Brenneman, Quest Lakes, Jeffery Pace, Molly Walt, and Michael Wiencek are nominees for the Service to the Arts Award honoring an individual who helped fund, support, or sustain arts in the city;

The Brewery Arts Center, Nevada Artists Association, Nevada Gourd Society, Sierra Nevada Ballet, and Wild Horse Children’s Theater are all up for the Community Impact Award which honors an organization that has a tangible, measurable effect on the community;

Artsy Fartsy Art Gallery, Carson City Classic Cinema Club, and Southwest Gas Corp. are nominees for the Art of Giving Award recognizing an organization that helps fund, support and sustain arts in the community.

The winners will be announced at a luncheon at the Gold Dust West on Nov. 15 and presented with a limited edition artwork by Melissa Melero-Moose.

Tickets are $25 purchased prior to Nov. 13 and are available at http://www.carsoncitychamber.com/spotlight/details/carson_city_chamber_soups_on.

The Chamber is donating $5 of every ticket sale to the Carson City Department of Arts & Culture.