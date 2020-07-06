Carson City hosts ‘drive-in’ movies starting Wednesday

Movie theaters may be closed, but Carson City has a makeshift drive-in theater for the summer.

The Brewery Arts Center and Carson City Classic Cinema Club are teaming up to show family-oriented features on an outdoor big screen on six consecutive Wednesday and Thursday evenings starting at dusk around 8:30 p.m.

The schedule is as follows:

July 8-9: “The Lion King”

July 15: “Singing in the Rain”

July 16: TBA

July 22-23: “Moana”

July 29-30: “A League of Their Own”

Aug. 5-6: “Coco”

Aug. 12: “Back to the Future”

Aug. 13: “Back to the Future 2”

The movies are free and space is limited so RSVP on the events page at breweryarts.org. Only one RSVP per car is needed. Listen via car radio, bring your own snacks, and wear a mask outside your vehicle and in the restroom.

The series is made possible by Battle Born Tree Service, Carson Tahoe Hospital, Garett Lepire, and KD Sound.

For information, contact the BAC at gina@breweryarts.org.