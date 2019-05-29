Carson City Jazz & Beyond art contest winner named

Reta Hanks was the winner of te The Jazz & Beyond festival 2019 poster and program cover art contest.

Courtesy

The Jazz & Beyond festival committee has announced the winner of the 2019 poster and program cover art contest is Reta Hanks, a member of the Nevada Artists Association, Capital City Arts Initiative and several other artists organizations in Nevada and California.

Her work, “Mood Swing,” was selected from a dozen entries to highlight the 16th annual Carson City music and art festival. It will also be used as a T-shirt design.

Hanks said, “One of my favorite pastimes is painting, and my favorite medium is watercolor. Watercolor takes on a life of its own and tends to create a unique result on paper. I like painting landscapes and I also like to dream up whimsical colorful abstracts that may include pen and ink. I hope to spark the viewer’s imagination.”

“Jazz & Beyond celebrates the talent of our region,” said festival committee co-chair David Bugli, president of the Mile High Jazz Band Association. “Volunteers, sponsors, and advertisers help us make the 17-day festival a favorite for residents and visitors, and help us keep performances admission free.”

The festival opens Aug. 9 at the historic Bliss Mansion, corner of Mountain and Robinson streets. An art show and sale on the porch at 4 p.m. features Northern Nevada artists and, new this year, a recycled art contest on the lawn. The Rocky Tatarelli quartet will play from 4 to 6 p.m. Then everyone is invited to cross the street to the Governor’s Mansion, where Cherie Shipley with the Take This band will entertain the audience as the sun sets. A food truck will be on site at both mansions.

Aug. 18, is the annual Day at the Silver Saddle Ranch, 2648 Carson River Road on the east side of Prison Hill. The audience will enjoy performances by the Sagebrush Rebels, guitarist Jack diCarlo and the Sierra Sweethearts. Free wagon rides with the Dineen Mules, sponsored by Friends of the Silver Saddle Ranch, and food trucks will be on site. Events begin at 2 p.m. and continue until 7.

The Jazz & Beyond festival will feature more than 50 free concerts at the Capital Amphitheater, Comma Coffee Courtyard, the Bob McFadden Plaza, Brewery Arts Center, Greenhouse Garden Center, and other Carson City venues. Special events include a lecture-performance, “All About the Bass,” with Scot Marshall and his jazz combo on Aug. 15, at the Nevada State Museum, sponsored in part by Great Basin Consulting Company. A schedule of events is on the website JazzCarsonCity.com.

Mile High Jazz Band Association’s Jazz & Beyond Festival is funded by grants from the Carson City Cultural Commission, the Nevada Arts Council and National Endowment for the Arts, and by private donations.