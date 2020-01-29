Carson City Jazz & Beyond committee opens art contest

Mile High Band Association’s 2020 Jazz & Beyond Festival Committee is sponsoring an art contest for Carson-Tahoe area artists. Selected entries in the competition may be used to promote the festival, and the winning entry will be featured on the festival’s advertising poster and program cover. A T-shirt may also feature one of the designs submitted. The entry deadline is April 1. Participation is free.

The artwork will be judged by the Jazz & Beyond committee. The winner of the competition will receive a certificate of appreciation from the Jazz & Beyond-Carson City Music Festival and a cash award of $100. Alexander Cassimus, art project chair, said, “The artist’s work will be front and center, viewed by thousands of festival patrons.”

Entries must be 11-inches by 14-inches and may be in any two dimensional medium (photography, digital collage and photography, watercolor, acrylic, oil, etc.). All entries must be matted, backed, and submitted in a protective sleeve.

Each submission must include the entry form and a digital image of the artwork as an email attachment to info@jazzcarsoncity.com, or on a CD or thumb drive. It may also be submitted by Drop Box to info@jazzcarsoncity.com. Entry forms are available for download from the festival website, jazzcarsoncity.com.

Artists are to deliver their entries to the Nevada Artists Association Gallery, 449 W. King St., Carson City, by April 1. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday.

For information about the contest and entry forms, contact Alexander Cassimus at 408-264-4423.