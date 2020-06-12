Carson City Library summer reading challenge starts Saturday

Bailey Ellsworth, 7, poses in the photo booth during the Carson City Library’s Summer Learning Challenge kick-off party last year.

Lance Iversen/Nevada Momentum

The Carson City Library’s 2020 Summer Learning Challenge will take place from June 13 to July 31. Summer Learning Challenge participants complete a certain number of virtual programs, activities and reading, depending on their age. Prizes are earned for registration and completion, and participants track all their reading time in a simple app. Everyone who registers will be eligible to receive a special take-home kit, with fun activities to log with their reading.

“The main purpose of the program is to encourage learning through fun, interactive experiences,” said Creative Learning Manager Maria Klesta. “We are excited to offer an online version this year, and want our patrons of all ages to know we are still reading and having fun together, even if we’re doing it from home.”

Grand Prize raffle winners will be chosen via online drawing and awarded by age group: 0-5, 6-11, 12-17 and 18+. The more virtual programs attended, activities completed and hours read, the more raffle tickets earned. All time tracking and ticket collection is done via an online app called Beanstack.

Carson City residents who have questions about getting a library card, signing up for the 2020 Summer Learning Challenge, or receiving their take-home kit, are encouraged to contact the Carson City Library: creativelearning@carsoncitylibrary.org or 775-283-7590.

To find out more about the Carson City Library, 2020 Summer Learning Challenge or virtual programming this summer, visit carsoncitylibrary.org.