Carson City Library ‘World Space Week’ events start Friday

A premiere card from the Carson City Library is all families need to check out a lunar telescope for two weeks of space-gazing.

The premiere card is free and works like a regular library card, with extra access to special items such as the NASA Explorer Backpacks now being offered by the Carson City Library.

To get the card, visit the library at 900 N. Roop St. and fill out an application. You must be 14 years of age or older to qualify. Bring valid photo identification, have a standard library card in good standing for 90 days and, for 14- to 17-year-olds, a parent or guardian’s signature.

The NASA Explorer Backpack includes a telescope, coding activities, books and other materials to mark World Space Week Oct. 4-10. The backpack can be checked out for two weeks with the premiere card.

NASA Explorer Backpacks are made possible through NASA@ My Library, an initiative to engage public audiences nationwide in informal and lifelong learning with the excitement of NASA exploration and discovery.

Other events for World Space Week include:

Virtual Reality at the Library — Apollo 11 Experience, 2:30-5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4

Hour of Code: Code Your Own Solar System, 11 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Oct. 5

Moon Talk — NASA Solar System Ambassador, 5-6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7

Family Movie & Craft Night: “Muppets from Space” (rated G), 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8

Pajama Storytime, 6:30-7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9

Family Storytimes, 10:30-11:15 a.m. and 11:30-12:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10

With more than 5,000 events in 80 countries, the theme this year is “The Moon: Gateway to the Stars.”

For the full schedule, go to carsoncitylibrary.org/use/nasa-my-library.

NASA@ My Library is led by the National Center for Interactive Learning at the Space Science Institute in partnership with the American Library Association Public Programs Office, the Pacific Science Center, Cornerstones of Science and the Education Development Center.