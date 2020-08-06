Carson City Market Street Walmart to host drive-in movies

The Market Street Walmart in Carson City will host a drive-in movie on Aug. 21 and Aug. 22.

The store was selected as part of Walmart’s nationwide project to host pop-up drive-in movies across the country.

According to thewalmartdrivein.com, 160 stores nationwide were selected.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and the film begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are free, but must be requested in advance. Tickets will not be available at the gate.

To get tickets, visit: https://www.thewalmartdrivein.com/

No late entry is allowed.

Masks are required for those outside of their vehicles.

Events are family friendly, no alcohol is allowed.

Guests are asked to remain parked and in their vehicles.

FM radio is required for audio.