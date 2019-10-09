Carson City Mayor’s Arts Awards nominations due by Oct. 14

Nominations for the 2019 Mayor’s Arts Awards are due Oct. 14.

The awards recognize individuals and organizations committed to elevating arts excellence. Nominees must be either residents of Carson City or work here or demonstrate their contribution to the arts in the city.

Four awardees will be presented with a limited edition artwork by Melissa Melero-Moose on Nov. 15 at the Gold Dust West.

The categories are as follows:

Arts Innovator Award honors an individual who is implementing new and innovative ideas into the arts and cultural sector that benefit the community.

Service to the Arts Award seeks to inspire a culture of giving by recognizing an outstanding individual who has graciously helped fund, support, or sustain arts and cultural in the community.

Community Impact Award honors an organization that has a tangible, measurable effect on the community exemplifying the impact and vitality of Carson City’s creative economy. Organization may be profit or non-profit.

The Art of Giving Award is to inspire a culture of giving by recognizing an outstanding organization that has graciously helped fund, support, or sustain arts and cultural programs and organizations in our community. Organization may be profit or non-profit.

Nominations must be received by 5 p.m. Oct. 14 at the http://www.carson.org/ac website.

For information, contact Mark Salinas at msalinas@carson.org.

Tickets for the Nov. 15 luncheon hosted by City Carson City Department of Arts & Culture and the Carson City Chamber of Commerce are available at http://www.carsoncitychamber.com/spotlight/details/carson_city_chamber_soups_on.