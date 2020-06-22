Carson City Open Studios Tour Aug. 22-23

The 2020 Jazz & Beyond Music and Art Festival this August will include the second annual Carson City Open Studios Tour at multiple studios throughout Carson City.

Courtesy

The 2020 Jazz & Beyond Music and Art Festival this August will include the second annual Carson City Open Studios Tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 22 and 23 at multiple studios throughout Carson City. This admission-free, contemporary cultural event will showcase about 30 local artists, presenting a wide variety of exceptional visual art and art demonstrations, from painting, sculpture, and 3D art to jewelry, photography, and pottery in about a dozen individual and shared studio spaces.

Local and regional artists have teamed up to bring this artistically eclectic event to Carson City. Many local artists are sharing their home studio spaces with artists throughout the region in order to create an amazing collection of art in our fair hamlet. Artists will not only be sharing their works but sharing their process as well. There will be hands-on art demonstrations at some locations. In lieu of demonstrations, where most practical, the artists will be sharing their process with visitors.

Artists and art studios include:

Wa-Pai-Shone Gallery – Great Basin Native Artists Vickie Kingman, Irene Taylor, Suzy Musil

Brewery Arts Center Cafe – Jim Markle, Gail Rogers, Pam Brekas

Stillwell Art – Margaret Stillwell, Robin Clark, Mike Bond, Maggie M., LaVonne LaTulip Vasick, Debbie Anderson

Moon Girl Studio – Karen Kreyeski, Betsy Sadowski, Dana Childs, d’Lauren, Sue Pedersen,

Candida Webb Studio – Candida Webb, Dick Carr, Ned Peterson

Carson City Pottery – Robin McGregor, Richard McGregor, Clair Bridwell, Louise Noel

Carol Brown Studio – Carol Brown

Art Chalet – Christie Marie E.Russell, Linda Townsend

Beltrame Studio – Massimiliano (Max) Beltrame

Bob & Anna’s – Bob Hickox (including work from his late wife)

Kvam Studio – Jean Kvam

A list of artists with a map of studio locations will be available at the various studios, as well as a couple of weeks in advance at Nevada Artists Association Art Gallery and Carson City Visitors Bureau. Stay tuned for more information about the participating artists. For more information, call or text 775-313-8628, or email CCOpenStudio@gmail.com.

The Open Studios Tour art event is presented by the Mile High Jazz Band Association as part of the 17th annual Jazz & Beyond Music and Art Festival and is supported in part by grants from the Carson City Cultural Commission, the Nevada Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts and private donations.