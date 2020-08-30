Carson City rail bikes adding rides, events

A look at the new V&T Railway rail bikes, which allow guests to explore the Carson River Canyon. The rail bikes seat four per bike and have pedals as well as a motorized assist feature to get riders through the canyon.

Carter Eckl / Nevada Appeal

Carson City’s recently launched rail bikes tour have proved so popular, the V&T Railway is already enhancing its offering.

Carson Canyon Railbikes is adding several events as well as six new bikes to expand its fleet. The railway offers the service in partnership with Freedom Rail, Utica, N.Y.

New special events include Short Ride Tuesdays, which offer riders a shorter route, and Labor Day and Halloween-themed events.

Short Ride Tuesdays start Sept. 8 with $35 rides at 8 a.m.,10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. On Sept. 7, Labor Day, $45 rides are at 8 a.m., 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Spooky Railbike Rides, Oct. 28-31, are at 6 p.m. The short ride, with trick or treat stops, is $40 for 4 year-old children and older, while the longer Carson River Canyon route, with food and drinks, is $75 for riders 17 years old and older.

For information on the special events or to purchase tickets, visit http://www.vtrailway.com.