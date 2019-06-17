Carson City Sheriff’s Office hosts 16th annual Motor Officers Training Challenge

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office 16th Annual Extreme Motor Officer Training Challenge will be held Thursday through Saturday, June 20-22.

The training event will be held at Mills Park, 1111 E. William St. in the Marv Teixeira Pavilion and is open to the public.

Motor officers will be training, riding and discussing riding techniques with various motor instructors. The event is designed to help motor officers enhance their riding skills through challenging skill patterns with camaraderie and competition.

Training and practice will be held Thursday through Saturday beginning at about 7 a.m. and running through 5 p.m. Following the training and practice, the team events will begin. On Saturday the training and competitiveness continues with individual events starting around 8 a.m. and running through 5 p.m.

The day will end with one final event called Last Man Standing. All officers who participated in the training event enter into a large space and try to be the last man standing. The rules for this event are simple — no intentional ramming or hitting cones.

If you put your foot down or hit a cone you’re knocked out of the event. Timing for this event may vary between 2 and 5 p.m.