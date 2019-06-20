Carson City show using multiple generations of families

For the past 11 years, Wild Horse Children’s Theater has been bringing families together in the audience to experience the magic of live theater. In their upcoming production of Disney’s Newsies, families are coming together on stage as well. As they say, “the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree,” and for the first time in WHCT history, members of four families — two and three generations — will perform together on stage.

Director Carol Scott said this has been one of her most rewarding experiences because of the family dynamics at work. “We usually produce shows with youth casts only. We are fortunate that we could include adults in ‘Newsies.’ This opened up a whole new dynamic and you can tell they are creating memories that will last a lifetime.”

Patrick Beckwith (Joseph Pulitzer) is on stage for the first time with his daughter, Camilla (Medda). Patrick said, “Working with Camilla on Newsies has been an eye-opening experience for me. I don’t think I appreciated the level of commitment needed for a quality show. Now that I am living the theater life in Newsies, I am even more proud of how amazing Camilla is.”

Camilla says she has been getting a special type of bonding experience working with her dad in Newsies.

Newsie Laura Bennet, who has her mother, Rachael and grandfather, Roger (Franklin Roosevelt) in the production says, “This is the first time to do a play with both my mom and my grandpa. I am so excited because it is a show that three generations of my family are going to be acting in!”

Phoenix Burke (Les) is part of another three generation theater family on stage in Newsies. He said it’s so much fun to be in a show that includes his mom, his aunt, and grandmother. “I have been in lots of shows but this one is so much fun because almost my entire family is here. I am so excited for Newsies to open,” says Phoenix.

Eugene Nichols (Mr. Jacobi and Mayor) has been watching his two sons, Jake and Josh (Newsies) perform on stage throughout their entire lives. He said the opportunity to do the show with them is simply amazing. “I loved being able to go through the process with them, from auditions to rehearsals to performing on the stage. I believe it created a great bonding experience that we will all remember the rest of our lives.”

Newsies explodes on the stage at the Carson City Community Center Bob Boldrick Theater on Friday, June 28 for two weekends. Seize the day and get your tickets now for this Tony Award winning musical. For information, or to buy tickets, visit http://www.wildhorsetheater.com.