Carson City students win national junior theater award

Students from Wild Horse Children’s Theater in Carson City won a Freddie G Excellence in Music national theater award and earned recognition at the 2020 Junior Theater Festival West, Feb. 7-9.

Wild Horse Children’s Theater students presented selections from Disney’s Frozen JR. for Nina Meehan, founder and executive artistic director of Bay Area Children’s Theatre; and Australian actor, producer, and director Daniel Stoddart, founder of Hunter Drama in Australia.

Nina Meehan said, “The icicles ruled the day in this inventive Disney’s Frozen JR. with new shapes and pictures for every moment of every song.” Added Daniel Stoddart, “I was amazed how – using only bodies – they created so many different variations of snow and ice.”

Wild Horse Children’s Theater’s Eleanor Davis and Kiera Moore were named to the Junior Theater Festival All-Stars, made up of outstanding performers attending the festival. The All-Stars performed a song during the closing ceremony for all 2,200 festival attendees.

Produced by the Junior Theater Group in partnership with iTheatrics, a leading educational theater company that creates innovative experiences and products for both the public and the private sector, the Junior Theater Festival West celebrates young people and the transformative power of musical theater.