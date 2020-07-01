Carson City summer concert series canceled

Reggy Marks, Chris Webster and Tracy Walton are the front three for the band Mumbo Gumbo who played on the opening night of the Levitt Amp Concert Series in 2016.

The Brewery Arts Center has officially canceled this summer’s Levitt AMP concerts.

“The need to cancel the 2020 Levitt concert series is heartbreaking, as it impacts many people in our community, including our dedicated staff, artists, production crew, vendors, volunteers, sponsors and community partners, in addition to the thousands of friends, families and neighbors who enjoy free Levitt concerts every summer,” said Gina Hill, executive director.

“However, in these most challenging of times, we must keep our community safe, and the health and well being of the community will always remain our top priority.”

This would have been the fifth year of the BAC’s series of 10 free outdoor concerts funded by an annual $25,000 grant from the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation and, more recently, sponsored by The Change Companies.

The BAC had hoped to postpone the series, and the last couple weekends has offered concerts featuring musical acts traveling Carson City neighborhoods performing from a flatbed truck.