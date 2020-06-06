Carson City Symphony announces Project Euterpe episode 3 with Russian string quartet

In Episode 3 of Carson City Symphony’s Project Euterpe, Conductor David Bugli introduces the Rimsky-Korsakov String Quartet from St. Petersburg, Russia, playing “Nocturne” from Alexander Borodin’s String Quartet No. 2.

This recital was performed in a Carson City home on March 15, 2019, and features Mikhail Bondarev and Ekaterina Belisova, violin; Alexi Popov, viola; and Anton Andreev, cello. The quartet visited Carson City, played a series of concerts, and held a master class.

Bugli said, “the Symphony planned to have the quartet return in March 2020, but with complications from the coronavirus and other factors, that visit was canceled. We hope to have them return in the fall of 2021.”

Carson City Symphony and its associated ensembles have been entertaining people in the Carson City area for 36 seasons. Because they can’t currently perform live, in person, they are producing a series of video episodes to showcase the talents of their local artists, ensembles, and guest artists.

These episodes, named Project Euterpe (“you-TER-pee”) after the Greek muse of music and poetry, will include excerpts from past concerts, solo and small ensemble performances, previews of things to come, and master classes taught by guest soloists.

Carson City Symphony ensembles hope to return to regular performances in the fall of 2020. Meanwhile, they invite the public to enjoy Project Euterpe videos at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVti_Ih_3sSvQcC_jaljuYw.

Links to all episodes will also be available on the Symphony website CCSymphony.com and posted on the Facebook page facebook.com/CarsonCitySymphony.

For information on Carson City Symphony, its educational programs and performing groups, see CCSymphony.com.