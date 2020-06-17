Carson City Symphony announces Project Euterpe Episode 4 with songwriter Miller

Project Euterpe Episode 4 - Carson City Symphony with Tom Miller.

Provided

In Episode 4 of Carson City Symphony’s Project Euterpe, conductor David Bugli interviews entertainer Tom Miller. Miller is a singer, songwriter, guitarist, flutist, saxophonist and luthier (maker of string instruments) among other things. He was featured soloist on the Symphony’s 35th annual Pops Party Concert at Nevada’s Capital Amphitheater last year.

“The 2020 Pops Party concert scheduled for June 14 had to be canceled,” Bugli said. “Instead, in Episode 4, we present last year’s performance of two of Tom Miller’s original compositions, ‘Mexicali’ and ‘Somethin’ About You,’ with the orchestra. The Carson Chamber Singers, directed by guest conductor Ricky Hutton, joined us in the second song, singing and rocking out to Tom’s great music.”

Carson City Symphony and its associated ensembles have been entertaining people in the Carson City area for 36 seasons. Because they can’t currently perform live, in person, they are producing a series of video episodes to showcase the talents of their local artists, ensembles and guest artists.

These episodes, named Project Euterpe (“you-TER-pee”) after the Greek muse of music and poetry, will include excerpts from past concerts, solo and small ensemble performances, previews of things to come, and master classes taught by guest soloists.

Carson City Symphony ensembles hope to return to regular performances this fall. Meanwhile, they invite the public to enjoy Project Euterpe videos at http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVti_Ih_3sSvQcC_jaljuYw. Links to all episodes also will be available on the Symphony’s website, http://www.ccsymphony.com, and posted on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/carsoncitysymphony.

For information on Carson City Symphony, its educational programs and performing groups, see http://www.ccsymphony.com.