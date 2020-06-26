Carson City Symphony announces Project Euterpe Episode 5

Project Euterpe Episode 5: Carson City Symphony Conductor David Bugli interviews violin soloist Brian Fox.

Courtesy

In honor of Father’s Day 2020, Episode 5 of Carson City Symphony’s Project Euterpe presents music by Franz Joseph Haydn, known as “Papa Haydn, the father of the symphony and father of the string quartet.”

In this episode, conductor David Bugli interviews violinist Brian Fox, concertmaster of the Carson City Symphony and director of orchestras for the Carson City School District, about the role of concertmaster in an orchestra. Fox is featured soloist playing music by Haydn with the orchestra.

In this episode, Fox performs the second and third movements of Haydn’s First Violin Concerto. The interview and performance were recorded at the symphony’s opening concert of the 36th season, “Overture of the Season,” on Oct. 20.

Carson City Symphony and its associated ensembles have been entertaining people in the Carson City area for 36 seasons.

“Because we can’t currently perform live, in person, we are producing a series of video episodes as a gift to the community. We showcase the talents of our local artists, ensembles, and guest artists,” said Bugli. “These episodes, named Project Euterpe (you-TER-pee) after the Greek muse of music and lyric poetry, include excerpts from past concerts, solo and small ensemble performances, previews of things to come, and master classes taught by guest soloists.”

Carson City Symphony ensembles hope to return to regular performances in the fall. Meanwhile, they invite the public to enjoy Project Euterpe videos at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVti_Ih_3sSvQcC_jaljuYw. Links to all episodes are also on the Symphony website CCSymphony.com and posted on the Facebook page facebook.com/CarsonCitySymphony.

For information on Carson City Symphony, its educational programs and performing groups, see CCSymphony.com.