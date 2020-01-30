Carson City Symphony Association to receive grant from National Endowment for the Arts

Carson City Symphony Association has been approved for a $10,000 Challenge America grant to support four LatinXpressions concerts this year. The project focuses on musical traditions of Central and South America. Each concert will include European and Latino classical and folk components designed to stimulate cultural interchange.

The first LatinXpressions concert in the series will be at 4 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Carson City Community Center, 851 E. William St., Carson City. It will feature oboe soloist Stephen Caplan and guest group Ballet Folklórico International of Reno. Caplan will play “Concertino para oboé e cordas” by Brazilian composer Brenno Blauth. Ballet Folklórico will dance to “Gira por México” five regional tunes arranged for orchestra by David Bugli, music director/conductor of the Carson City Symphony.

“The arts are at the heart of our communities, connecting people through shared experiences and artistic expression,” said Arts Endowment Chairman Mary Anne Carter. “The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support projects like LatinXpressions.”

The National Endowment for the Arts has approved 1,187 grants totaling $27.3 million in the first round of fiscal year 2020 funding to support arts projects across the country. Carson City Symphony Association’s is one of 145 Challenge America grants, only three in Nevada, included in this announcement.

The Challenge America funding category offers support primarily to small and mid-sized organizations for projects that extend the reach of the arts to populations that have limited access to the arts due to geography, ethnicity, economics, or disability. Each grant is for a fixed amount of $10,000 and requires a minimum $10,000 cost share/match.