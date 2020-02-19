Carson City Symphony Presents LatinXpressions I Concert

The Carson City Symphony, directed by David Bugli, will present the first of four “LatinXpressions” concerts on Feb. 23 at 4 p.m., at the Carson City Community Center’s Bob Boldrick Theater, 851 E. William St. in Carson City.

The concert highlights music and dance of Latin America as well as classical compositions.

Tickets are $18 general admission; $15 for seniors, students, and Symphony Association members; and free for youth age 18 and under. Tickets are on sale at the Nevada Day Office, 716 N. Carson St.; online at CCSymphony.com; or at the door. “Flex” tickets at discounted prices are available from the Symphony at 775-883-4154.

The concert features oboe soloist Stephen Caplan and guest group Ballet Folklórico International of Reno. Dr. Caplan will play “Concertino para oboé e cordas” by Brazilian composer Brenno Blauth. Ballet Folklórico will dance to “Gira por México” (based on five regional tunes) and “Las Chiapanecas,” both arranged for orchestra by David Bugli. Cellist Angelese Pepper will play “Allegro Appasionnato for Cello and Orchestra” by Camille Saint-Saëns. The program also includes “Estampas Mexicanas” by José Luis Elizondo, “Andalucía Suite” by Cuban composer Ernesto Lecuona, and “Carmen Suite No. 1” by Georges Bizet.

Pre-show entertainment begins at 3 p.m. in the lobby, a Meet-the-Soloists concert preview begins at 3:15 p.m. in the Sierra Room, and a dinner reception follows the concert.

The preview, hosted by Bugli, will include discussions with Caplan and members of the Ballet Folklórico about the concert, composers, and music. The post-concert reception will be at San Marcos Grill, 260 E. Winnie Lane. For reception reservations, required in advance, call the Symphony at 775-883-4154 by Feb. 20.

Carson City Symphony is a community orchestra of about 60 players who perform music from the 15th to the 21st centuries. The LatinXpressions concert series is funded in part by a Challenge America grant from National Endowment for the Arts. The 2019-2020 concert season is also supported by grants from the Nevada Arts Council and the Carson City Cultural Commission, and by private donations.

For information, see CCSymphony.com or call 775-883-4154.