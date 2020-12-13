Carson City Symphony releases Hank Monk Schottische video

Project Euterpe Episode 10, performers in ‘The Hank Monk Schottische’ video.

Courtesy

The Carson City Symphony Association has released Project Euterpe – Episode 10, The Hank Monk Schottische.

The “Ghost of Mark Twain,” McAvoy Layne, introduces the performance by Carson City Symphony and invited musicians, some from Carson High School band and orchestra, and the Symphony Youth Strings.

It also includes the Symphony’s Victorian Dancers, directed by Toni VanCleave and choreographed by Tiffany Alm, performing the Schottische, a dance popular in the late 1800s. The video can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aFGxDhP0omE

“The whole project is the Symphony’s way of paying tribute to three figures in Carson City’s late 1800s history: composer J.P. Meder, legendary stagecoach driver Hank Monk, and author and humorist Mark Twain,” Symphony Music Director and Conductor David Bugli said. “Meder wrote the ‘Hank Monk Schottische’ in 1878 to commemorate Monk, who also lived in Carson City. Monk drove a stagecoach between Carson City and Placerville in the 1870s, a trip described by Mark Twain in Roughing It. I arranged Meder’s piano music for orchestra in 2006 and added parts for band instruments for this project.”

Carson City Symphony ensembles plan to return to regular performances in the future. Meanwhile, they invite the public to enjoy Project Euterpe videos at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVti_Ih_3sSvQcC_jaljuYw.

Links to episodes are also available on the Symphony website CCSymphony.com and posted via the Facebook page at facebook.com/CarsonCitySymphony.

For information on Carson City Symphony, its educational programs and performing groups, see CCSymphony.com.

Carson City Symphony Association is supported with public funding through the Nevada Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, the Carson City Cultural Commission, and private donations.