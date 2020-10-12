Carson City Symphony seeks musicians, dancers for 37th season

The Carson City Symphony, directed by David Bugli, will open its 37th season with a virtual community music and dance project celebrating Carson City history, the “Hank Monk Schottische” virtual performance project. Instrumental musicians and dancers of all ages are invited to participate.

Musicians will have two virtual rehearsals with Bugli and then record their parts individually. The separate recordings will be combined into a short virtual concert and streamed for the public.

Carson City composer J.P. Meder wrote the “Hank Monk Schottische” in 1878 to commemorate legendary stagecoach driver, Hank Monk, who also lived in Carson City. Monk drove a stagecoach between Carson City and Placerville in the 1870s, a trip described by Mark Twain in Roughing It.

Bugli arranged Meder’s piano music for orchestra in 2006 and recently added parts for band instruments for this new project.

McAvoy Layne, known as “the ghost of Mark Twain,” will narrate the passage about Hank Monk to open the performance.

The Schottische, a popular dance at the time, will be performed by dancers in period dress and also recorded and included in the video. Leaders of Carson City Symphony’s Victorian Dancers, director Toni VanCleave and choreographer Tiffany Alm, will teach and coach the dancers.

To join the project, call Bugli at 775-883-4154. There is no fee to participate, and detailed instructions will be provided. For information, see CCSymphony.com/hankmonk.htm.