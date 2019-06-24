Carson City Symphony’s ‘Strings in the Summer’ program starts July 8

Carson City Symphony Association’s “Strings in the Summer,” a free program for string instrument players of all ages, will begin July 8. Laura Gibson, associate concertmaster of Carson City Symphony, is the instructor and conductor. Registration and tuition are free, and donations are welcome.

The program includes two sessions of morning classes for three consecutive days, followed by a performance by both groups on the fourth day. Classes from July 8 to 10 will be at St. Paul’s Lutheran Family Church, 1201 N. Saliman Road. The performance at 10 a.m. July 11 will be at Carson Mall, 1313 S. Carson St.

The early session, “Introduction to Fiddle and Folk Music,” meets from 9 to 10 a.m. It is designed primarily for younger students and for violinists, violists and cellists of any age who have limited experience. Participants must be able to play a one-octave D scale and read notes within the staff.

The later session, “String Ensemble,” meets from 10:30 a.m. to noon. It is for advanced beginners to intermediate players of all ages. The ensemble will play arrangements of fun orchestra tunes arranged for violin, viola, cello and bass.

For information and to register for “Strings in the Summer,” contact the Symphony’s education director Sue Jesch at 775-450-5584.