Carson City trio Ev & The Electric Soup performs on flatbed Saturday

Ev & The Electric Soup performs in Carson City on Saturday as part of the Flatbed Concert Series hosted by the Brewery Arts Center.

Tonja Musselman

Ev & The Electric Soup will show off their musical talent Saturday at the Flatbed Concert Series hosted by the Brewery Arts Center.

The band formed in April. They have not had many performances, and this will be their first chance to play in front of Carson City.

“I’m grateful and honored to be able to play music for the community, and I’m thankful for the BAC for inviting us to it,” said Ev Musselman.

Musselman played in local band The Tripping King Snakes. He left the band to start this project. He plays guitar. Steve Shaw plays bass guitar. The two had known each other for 30 years and played in several bands together.

“He’s an amazing bass player,” Musselman said. “He plays like Victor Wooten. This guy is a monster.”

Rounding out the trio is Russ Hohenberger on drums. Musselman said they’ve played together in several bands and he has 20-30 years of experience. All three members are from Carson City.

The plan for Ev & The Electric Soup is to be an “open band experience,” he said. In the future, for certain shows they would like to add horns, keyboard or a fiddle, or any other musicians who might fit in.

“It’s not locked into just one thing or style,” he said.

They play eclectic classics, funk, rock, blues and country. There are some originals, and a few songs Musselman said he wrote a long time ago with a band called RBA. When it comes to putting out new music, he said they have some ideas, but they’ll wait and see where they go.

Musselman’s goal for the band and his music is to entertain and connect people.

“I want to connect with humanity and music is a great way to connect,” he said. “The human experience is what I’m all about.”

He said right now is an especially important time to give everyone a chance to escape the stress of everything that is going on.

Playing on a flatbed will be new to Musselman, but he said he couldn’t be happier to be playing live music.

“I think it’s a super creative way to get it (music) out there to people who don’t want to go out and congregate,” he said. “It’s a great service to the community and very creative.”

As Carson City locals, Musselman said he’s excited to see many friends come out and have fun. He is confident everyone will have a good time and is looking forward to live music.

“Right now with people, it’d be hard to screw up because people want to have fun,” he said. “They’re ready. You don’t have to win them over — you just play.”