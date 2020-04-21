Carson City’s Jazz & Beyond festival still planned for now

The Mile High Band Association is moving forward with the Jazz and Beyond – Carson City Music and Art Festival scheduled for Aug. 7-23.

The Planning Committee is meeting by video conference and has confirmed several bands and reserved venues. Due to uncertainty about grants, sponsors, and ad sales, as well as COVID-19 restrictions, however, further bookings are on hold.

For updates, see MileHighJazz.com.

The Jazz & Beyond art contest for the festival’s advertising poster, program cover, and T-shirt design is in progress. The entry deadline has been extended to May 1. Participation is free. Entry forms are available on the websites JazzCarsonCity.com and MileHighJazz.com.

If the festival is cancelled this year, the winning art contest designs will be used for 2021, and if a winner has not been selected, entries will be included in the 2021 competition.

For information about the contest, entry forms, and where to deliver entries, contact Art Contest Coordinator Alexander Cassimus at 408-264-4423.

The 2020 Jazz & Beyond festival includes the second annual Open Studios Tour, with a month-long exhibit in August at Western Nevada College’s Bristlecone Gallery, and a reception in the gallery on Aug. 20.

Open studios art shows and demonstrations will be Aug. 22 and Aug. 23 at studios throughout Carson City.

To participate, and for information, call or text 775-313-8628, email ccopenstudio@gmail.com, or go to JazzCarsonCity.com/event/arttour2020.