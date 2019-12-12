Carson High band winter concert tonight at community center

The Carson High School Band Department, led by William J. Zabelsky, will present its winter concert at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12 at the Carson City Community Center.

The Wind Ensemble, Concert and Cadet Bands, and the Midnight Blues Jazz Band will perform a selection of holiday favorites. Admission is free.

The Carson City Band Association will be holding a bake sale in the lobby before the concert and during intermission. All proceeds go to the scholarship fund, which supports student travel to competitions.