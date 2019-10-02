Carson High production of ‘Peter and the Starcatcher’ premieres Friday

Carson High School is ready to revisit the boy who never grew up — with a twist.

“Peter and the Starcatcher,” an adaptation of the book written by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson, recounts how the young orphan Peter Pan came to be a lost boy. The Broadway play features some of the well-known tale’s original characters and more, including Lord Leonard Aster played by Jonah Dodd and Molly Aster played by Kieran Dazzo. Carson’s drama students will bring its own version of the production beginning Friday, and Dodd said the whole crew is dressed “to the nines” to see the play take flight.

Christopher Nagel, playing Peter, said he hopes audiences will enjoy what this casts brings to “Starcatcher.”

“Acting as a high school performer, I feel like, for me, it’s almost more pressure because I want to push myself and to not look like an amateur,” said Nagel. “I want it to actually be entertaining and for the audience to actually have an entertaining experience when they’re watching.”

The cast and technical crew set to work when they received the script in early May and practiced daily during the summer.

Students said the theatrical experience strengthened their relationships with each other.

“My bond I have with my castmates really motivated me to stay because I really love doing this and it’s not worth doing unless you have a cast that supports doing this,” said castmember Marion Haffui.

“It takes a lot out of you but it’s worth it because it’ll make the finished product worth it,” said Dazzo. “I think everyone should support their local high school theaters and local theater companies because you never know if you showing up to a show and getting their name out there will propel them towards Broadway or an acting career, you know?”

Performances will be 7 p.m. Oct. 4, 5, 11 and 13 and 2 p.m. Oct. 6 and 13 at the Bob Boldrick Theater in the Community Center.

The audience will be seated on the stage 5 feet away from the action; those interested in attending are encouraged to enter at the side closest to Mills Park. Tickets are $7 for students and $10 for adults and can be purchased at the door.