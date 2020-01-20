Carson High students exhibit photography at The Brick

The Capital City Arts Initiative announces its exhibition, Photo Finished 2020, at the Community Development Building (the Brick), 108 E. Proctor St., Carson City. Nine students from Carson High School’s Advanced Photography program have work in the exhibit.

CCAI will host a reception for the artists on Wednesday, 5-6:30 p.m. The free exhibition is available to the public through March 26, Mondays-Fridays, 8 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m.

The Carson High students include Jackie Garza, Ansley Griffin, Karla Herrera, Meagan Kiesow, Kayee Konze, Kailee Luschar, Vanessa Martinez, Haley Trost, and Valerie Wamsley.

The artists are all students in Kara Ferrin’s Advanced Photography class. “The work is the students’ ‘capstone project,’ a culmination of all four years of photographic work,” Ferrin said.

For this exhibition, she asked students to create a cohesive body of images around a central theme of their own choice.

Haley Trost had a fellow student strike challenging poses at sites around Carson City. Ansley Griffin reframed words’ meanings through her compositions. Kaylee Konze illustrated a murder mystery with four black/white scenes that depict the trauma of violence.

Kailee Luschar’s studies in color portray a variety of human emotions. Jackie Garza presents landscape elements as portraits. Meagan Kiesow took pictures of friends and then painted on the color print to enhance the surfaces and images.

Karla Herrera’s pieces focused on elements around a figure such as intense color or the rhythm of stripes and checks. Vanessa Martinez’s Perspective series of still lifes shows the ways water can change how one sees objects. Valerie Wamsley confined her colorful organic forms within hard-edged shapes.

Sharon Rosse, CCAI executive director, said “CCAI is delighted to present this exhibition and appreciates the opportunity to work with Mrs. Ferrin and her accomplished students. We are very impressed by the professional level of the students’ work and by their teacher who encourages and nurtures their imaginations and skills.”

This show is another in CCAI’s ongoing series of student exhibitions in the Brick.

CCAI is an artist-centered not-for-profit organization committed to community engagement in contemporary visual arts through exhibitions, arts education programs, artist residencies, and online activities.

CCAI is funded by the National Endowment for the Arts, John and Grace Nauman Foundation, Carson City Cultural Commission, Nevada Arts Council, Nevada Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities, Southwest Gas Corporation Foundation, U.S. Bank Foundation, and its sponsors and members.

For information, visit CCAI’s website at http://www.ccainv.org.