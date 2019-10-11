Carson Valley Pops Orchestra celebrates 20th anniversary

The Carson Valley Pops Orchestra will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a special concert at the CVIC Hall in Minden on Oct. 19.

Conducted by C.J. Birch, the orchestra will perform favorites from throughout the years and feature a special performance by violinist Cecilia Yale, founding member and former concert master of the orchestra.

Yale will perform “A Dance for Danny” written by local composer Aaron Pellegrini in honor of Yale’s late husband, Danny Yale, who was also a founding member and long-time conductor of the orchestra.

“The Pops is excited to be celebrating our 20th year of bringing music to the Carson Valley,” Judy Sheldrew, president of the Carson Valley Pops Orchestra’s Board of Directors, said in a release. “We invite the public to join us for cake and champagne as we celebrate this milestone in our history, reminisce with old friends and look forward to the future.”

The concert will begin at 7 p.m. with the doors opening at 6 p.m. Admission is free.

For information, contact Margaret Biggs at 775-843-0830.