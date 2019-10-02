Casino Fandango Oktoberfest this weekend in Carson City

Get ready for more beer, brats and oompah bands.

The Casino Fandango sixth annual Oktoberfest is Saturday and Sunday. This annual event will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and admission is free.

“Based on the popularity of our previous Oktoberfest’s and Memorial Day Rockin’ Ribfest, we know there’s a great demand in our community for events that bring people together with food, fun and entertainment,” Casino Fandango President and General Manager Court Cardinal said in a media release. “We’re excited to encourage folks to come on down, bring friends and make new ones at what promises to be the largest Oktoberfest celebration around.”

The Casino Fandango Biergarten will be serving multiple Bavarian-style craft beers and offering free tastings to sip before you buy. Menu items include an array of authentic Bavarian foods such as hot pretzels, bratwurst, sauerbraten and spaetzle, a traditional German dumpling.

Other event highlights include games with prizes, such as pickle toss, stein holding and Hammer-Schlagen, as well as a craft fair featuring 40 vendors. Live music is planned throughout both days, including lively oompah bands to set the mood.

For information, visit http://www.casinofandango.com.