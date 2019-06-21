Celebrate Independence Day with TOCCATA.

TOCCATA-Tahoe Symphony Orchestra will celebrate Independence Day with the 14th annual “BOPS” concert, conducted by Maestro James Rawie.

The concert is a delightful summer event performed in two venues at the Lake, in Reno, and in Gardnerville. Revel in full orchestra and chorus performances of patriotic favorites, be swept off your feet by great opera arias, join in a sing-along, and, if you’re the highest bidder, conduct the “The Stars and Stripes Forever!”

Get the most bang for your ticket buck with this concert that truly has something for everyone, and brings the music practically to your door. Show your true patriotic colors with an armed forces medley (audience members from all branches of the services are honored), orchestra-and-chorus versions of the “Battle Hymn of the Republic” and “God Bless America,” an audience sing-along of “America the Beautiful”, and, of course, “The Stars and Stripes Forever” (will you be the conductor?).

Take just a sip of classical music as you tap your toes to the popular “Hoe Down” from Copland’s “Rodeo,” and honor Berlioz’s 150th anniversary with the wild and wonderful “March to the Scaffold” from “Symphonie Fantastique.” If you missed our standing-ovation performances of Tchaikovsky’s “Romeo and Juliet” in June, now’s your chance to hear this orchestra’s power and beauty. In Reno and Gardnerville, local treasure Donna Axton plays Rachmaninoff’s gorgeous “Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini” for piano and orchestra.

Anyone who enjoys beautiful singing will love the duets and solos by gifted operatic soloists Joy Strotz, Jackie Langenfeld, Ania Helwing, Anne Davidson, Brad Perry and Robert Bousquet. The delightful sampler includes the lovely “Flower Duet” from “Lachme,” the Bromantic “Friendship Duet” from Bizet’s “The Pearlfishers,” and the impassioned Andrea Bocelli hit, “Time to Say Goodbye.”

Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for seniors and free for youth under 23. Front and center preferred seats are $40 for adults, $15 for youth. The concert schedule will be:

Monday, July 1, 7 p.m., South Lake Tahoe/Stateline – Montbleu Casino Theater; Wednesday, July 3, 7 p.m., Incline Village – The Chateau,955 Fairway Blvd; Friday, July 5, 7 p.m., Reno – Bartley Ranch Amphitheater, 6000 Bartley Ranch Road; Sunday, July 7, 4 p.m., Gardnerville – Carson Valley United Methodist, 1375 Centerville

Further information: Call 775-298-6989; e-mail at ToccataTahoe@gmail.com; or visit http://www.ToccataTahoe.org or https://www.facebook.com/toccatatahoe/.

Seating on the lawn at Bartley Ranch is free of charge. TOCCATA 14th Annual SummerFest is proud to be part of the 24th Anniversary of Artown and the July 2019 Festival. The month-long summer arts festival features approximately 500 events produced by more than 100 cultural organizations and businesses in locations citywide. Artown receives major funding from the City of Reno, and is sponsored by U.S. Bank, NV Energy, IGT, Grand Sierra Resort, University of Nevada, Reno, Wild River Grille, Washoe County, Reno Tahoe USA, Fox 11 News 4 and My21TV, Reno Media Group, RGJ Media, KUNR Public Radio and KNPB Public Television. Additional support is received from the Nevada Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.