Celtic Music Series returns to Carson City’s Brewery Arts Center

The Brewery Arts Center is hosting the Celtic Music Series for the 2019-2020 season. The series hosts seven performances by regional, national, and international Celtic musicians from October through May.

The Celtic Music Series artist lineup includes Fiddlers2 on Oct. 19; Cooking With Turf on Nov. 16; Fortunate Strangers on Jan. 18; Golden Bough on March 21; Ed Miller on April 11; and Erica and Friends on May 16. The February date is still open, and there’s no performance in December.

As it enters its sixth season, the Celtic Music Series builds on a tradition of bringing high-quality Celtic music to Carson City. The season opens on Oct. 19 with the fiddle artistry of Fiddlers2, a Reno-based duo featuring Vanessa Porter and 4-time Nevada State Fiddle Champion, Holly Sternberg, playing the music of Scotland and Ireland.

The Celtic Music Series traces its roots back to 2014 when Joe and Kathy Bly agreed to host a monthly performance by local and regional Celtic musicians, with the mission of giving artists an opportunity to present their music to a receptive audience in a theatrical venue.

Of that goal, Kathy Bly states, “Our goal was to give our audience a fulfilling musical show, while giving artists the experience of performing in a theater setting instead of playing gigs in noisy bars. I think we succeeded on both points.”

Since that time, the series has steadily grown from a small but enthusiastic audience in the Brewery Arts Center’s Maizie Harris Jesse Black Box Theater to capacity crowds in the larger Performance Hall. With the growth of the Celtic Music Series, it began attracting nationally touring Celtic acts, giving those artists an opportunity to perform in a venue that offers an experience between a house concert and a large auditorium.

World-renowned Irish fiddle player, Gerry O’Connor, said, “It’s the best of both worlds: this has the intimacy of a house concert but with all the trappings of a theater show.”

Performances may occur in either the Maizie Harris Jesse Black Box Theater or the Performance Hall, with ticket prices of $15, $18, and $20. Season tickets are still available.

For information, visit http://www.breweryarts.org.