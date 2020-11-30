Chicken Marsala for two, from Js’ Bistro (recipe)

Chicken Marsala is one of the most popular dishes at Js’ Bistro. Chef’s Larry Lawrence and Brandon Kealoha are sharing the recipe so you can enjoy this flavorful dish at home.

4 small boneless chicken breasts, about 4 ounces each

3 tbsp flour

1 tbsp vegetable oil

2 tbsp minced garlic

3 tbsp minced shallots

8 oz sliced mushrooms

1 oz thinly sliced onions

2.3 cp Marsala wine

2/3 cp chicken Stock

2/3 cp cream

3 tbsp butter

2 tsp chopped parsley

8 oz cooked fettuccini

Salt and pepper to taste

In a sauté pan cook the onions over low heat until caramelized, they should be a deep brown color. Set aside to cool.

Season the flour with salt and pepper, then dredge the chicken in it.

Over medium high heat, add oil to sauté pan. Add the chicken and brown for two minutes on each side. Add the garlic, shallots, mushrooms, onions, and salt and pepper and continue to sauté for 1 minute. Add the Marsala, and reduce by half, add the chicken stock and cream and reduce again by half. Add butter, stir until melted. Serve over the pasta and sprinkle with parsley.

Js’ Old Town Bistro serves dinner Tuesday – Sunday from 4 P.M. The restaurant is located at the corner of Main and Pike Streets in Old Town Dayton. Reservations are strongly recommended, 774-246-4400.