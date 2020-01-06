Choir for over-65 launches in Carson City

The Brewery Arts Center is launching a choir for Carson City residents over 65.

The “School of Rock — Senior Years” choir will perform classic rock, pop, hip-hop and surf music under the direction of James Rossi, a retired music teacher.

“I’ve been wanting to start a choir like this for some time, but it took the right person to make it happen,” said Gina Lopez Hill, executive director, BAC.

The choir will rehearse in the BAC’s Grand Ballroom starting Jan. 7. The rehearsal dates and Jan. 7-9 and 28-30, Feb. 18-20, March 10-12 and 31, April 1-2 and 14-16, and May 5-7 and 19-21, from 1:30-3:30 p.m.

To sign up or for details, email Hill at gina@breweryarts.org or call 775-883-1976.