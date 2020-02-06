‘Colonizing Space,’ ‘Extreme Places’ talks at Western Nevada College in Carson City

Accompany Mike Thomas to one-of-a-kind spots and outer space for the Northern Nevada lecturer’s opening presentations of 2020 at Jack C. Davis Observatory.

Thomas will talk about “Extreme Places” on Friday, Feb. 7 and “Colonizing Space” on Saturday, Feb. 8.

Both lectures are free to the public and begin at 6:30 p.m.; doors to the observatory open at 6 p.m.

The observatory is open to the public from sundown to 11 p.m. on Saturday nights for Star Parties. The Western Nevada Astronomical Society hosts these parties, bringing together people with an interest in astronomy. Newcomers are welcome.

The observatory is located at 2699 Vanpatten Drive in Carson City.