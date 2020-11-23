Community Thanksgiving Thursday at Carson Nugget

What: Community Thanksgiving Feast

When: Thursday, November 26, 2019 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Carson Nugget Ballroom

Who: Free to Public

The Carson Nugget will be celebrating the 63rd annual Community Thanksgiving Feast from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 26.

All are welcome to join us in the Grand Ballroom. All guests will receive a free 8-inch turkey sandwich, stuffing, cranberry sauce and more.

“The event is an annual tradition that feeds the community and feed many residents of Carson City including seniors and veterans” stated Dean DiLullo, the owner of the Carson Nugget who has been a part of the Thanksgiving Feast for many years.

This event is made possible by Friends in Service Helping (FISH) in collaboration with the Carson Nugget, Port of Subs, Franco Bread, Busboy Mobile Cuisine, Bonanza Produce, and US Foods.

“Thanks to the help of the community and the sponsors of the Community Thanksgiving Feast we are able to make this event happen every year at the Carson Nugget” said Jim Peckham, the Executive Director of FISH.

To volunteer to assist in service or donate, call FISH at 775-882-3474.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, there will be a limited amount of free tickets are available. All CDC guidelines will be followed, including masks required and social distancing. Tickets will be available at the Carson Nugget starting at 10 a.m. with seating times between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Seating times will be assigned. Get to the Carson Nugget early to choose your ticket time. All mandated social distancing and safety guidelines will be in place at this event. Subject to change in accordance to COVID safety guidelines.

Follow the Carson Nugget on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/CarsonNugget.

For information on all events happening at the Carson Nugget, call 775-882-1626 or visit http://www.ccnugget.com.