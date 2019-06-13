Concert Under the Stars helps feed Carson City families in need

With the help of volunteer Minnette Schrader, Steve Urrutia picks up food at the Ron Wood Family Resource Center food bank in Carson City on May 3.

Cathleen Allison/Nevada Momentum | Nevada Momentum

If You Go WHAT: Concert Under the Stars WHEN: 5:30 p.m. July 10 WHERE: Eagle Valley Golf Course, 3999 Centennial Park Drive TICKETS: carsoncitygreenhouse.org

When families come to the Ron Wood Family Resource Center, they’re typically in desperate conditions.

“We see 80 percent of our clients in the last couple of weeks of the month,” explained Joyce Buckingham, executive director. “They have reached the end of their SNAP benefits or their Social Security or other benefits.”

As an emergency food shelter — among an array of other services — the Ron Wood Family Resource Center fills in those gaps, providing food when other services have run out.

Buckingham said the food bank serves about 1,700 families each month, and recipients are particularly happy with fresh fruits and vegetables.

“They are grateful for whatever we can give them,” Buckingham said. “But anytime I can provide them with these beautiful, fresh vegetables, they are delighted.”

So far this year, the program has received more than 1,000 pounds of locally grown, fresh produce provided by the Greenhouse Project.

“It’s just amazing to be able to distribute this wonderful, nutritious produce,” Buckingham said. “For our recipients, it’s like Christmas morning. They can make fresh, healthy meals for their families.”

The Greenhouse Project provides about 2,000 pounds of fresh produce annually to service organizations throughout Carson City, including FISH, Salvation Army, Circles, Food for Thought, Meals on Wheels and Eagle Valley Children’s Home.

It’s largely funded through the annual Concert Under the Stars, which is featuring three main acts this year — Poco, Firefall and Pure Prairie League.

“I’m thrilled about this lineup,” said Karen Abowd, president and co-founder of the Greenhouse Project. “People are so excited about it. I’m getting calls as far away as British Columbia.”

Providing for the food-insecure population has been an integral part of the mission since the inception of the Greenhouse Project.

“It’s all about a healthy community,” Abowd said. “People who have less are no less deserving of nutrition. You can’t be a productive citizen if you’re not eating right.”

One woman, who stopped by Friday to pick up groceries from the food bank, said she’s happy to see the selection of produce offered.

“It is very nice,” she said. “I don’t, for instance, buy bell peppers from the grocery store. But I’ll grab one here. And a cucumber. I always get lettuce.”

Tickets for the Concert Under the Stars, which begins 5:30 p.m. July 10 at the Eagle Valley Golf Course, are available at carsoncitygreenhouse.org.

VIP tickets on the green, which include dinner and are limited to 44 seats, are $175. They’re only available by calling Karen Abowd at 775-232-8626.

Gold Circle tickets, which include reserved parking, are $75.

Reserved tickets are $49 and standing-room only are $30.

Tents also remain available and include a catered buffet, two bottles of red wine, two bottles of white wine, beer, soda and cocktail service.