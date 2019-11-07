Cooking With Turf back in Carson City for Celtic Series

Cooking with Turf returns to Carson City for the Celtic Series for the second year in a row. They kicked off the series last year and were invited back.

“We had a good time last year,” Steve Kenworthy said. “We thought the turnout was good. People seemed to like us; we hope they’re coming back this year.”

The band from Modesto, Calif., comes as a trio since their fourth member is still enlisted in the Army. Richard Ferry and Ken Van de Kieft join Kenworthy. The band hopes local fiddler Tina Carlson (of Ciana) will sit in for a few songs. He said Cooking with Turf is excited to catch up with Tina and her bandmates and they would like to have a session together after the show.

As a returning act, Kenworthy said the program will be entirely different. They won’t repeat any of the songs they performed last year, giving the audience something new to look forward to.

The songlist has a variety of jigs and reels and some barn dances. All three members sing together in harmony, which Kenworthy said is unique to the group and not common in other Celtic groups.

“So we’ll have three voices on choruses,” he said. “It’s unusual to have a group that does it all — not to brag or nothing.”

The band brings a variety of instruments with them. Kenworthy plays the fiddle, and Ferry plays flutes and whistles. They each will play guitar on various songs. Van de Kieft will bring quite the luggage and will be switching out instruments frequently, as he will bring his mountain dulcimer (AKA Appalachian dulcimer), the hammered dulcimer; three sizes of mandolin; his banjo and guitar.