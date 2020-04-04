David Theiss: Basic skills learned at the Kids Cafe (recipe)

Staying at home lets me do a lot of reading lately and one of the topics I found interesting was things people should teach your children.

I came across a list that was interesting to me because these skills aren’t taught as often to our kids in these modern times.

As a small business owner, I often employ high school kids for various jobs such as cleaning, and lately I’m shocked at what these kids don’t know about everyday home and life skills.

I remember handing a broom to one and he looked at me and said “what do you want me to do with that?”

The reasons for our children not learning these basic life skills range from the expectation that school would teach these skills, to unbearably busy schedules between work and extracurriculars.

Balancing work, sporting events, staying in touch with family and friends, church, etc. all dips into the time you spend with your children, and possibly the things you teach them. As a glass-half-full kind of guy, my take away from the global crisis is that it gives us more time to spend with our children. In my recent readings, I came across a list of general life things your children should know, and that us, the parents, should be teaching them.

It says “Old fashioned” but there’s nothing out dated about how to read a recipe, or how to wash dishes without the dishwasher, or how to read a map, or how to budget your money, or how to check the tire pressure in your tires.

This list is far from complete, but is a good start to the life skills parents should be teaching their children.

Even skills from different family members or friends can be shared – we all have unique capabilities. And learning these skills is really not punishment, they might even have fun while learning them.

Do you remember baking cookies with your grandma? It was fun and you were actually learning something useful without even knowing you were!

When my kids were between 10 and 14 years of age, we had a night every so often we called Kids Café. We paired the kids up, let them plan the menu and cook a dinner with partial help. Their options were only limited to what they wanted and what they think they could pull off! In the beginning we had some interesting dinner entrees: macaroni and cheese, with mashed potatoes, and pizza rolls. But as time went on, they learned how to cook more complicated meals, and got creative with it! It may have not always been the most ideal dinners, but the kids had fun learning in the kitchen and still, laugh about it today. So, what an opportunity we have being isolated with our children, something I’m sure none of us has seen in our lifetimes, and may never again (we hope). While spending time with them in the next weeks, take time to teach them a few things about functioning in everyday life.

My children loved this recipe, I hope maybe yours will too.

Mexican Lasagna

1 large bag Frito Corn Chips

1-pound ground beef

1 seasoning pack for tacos

4 cups shredded cheddar cheese

1-pint sour cream

Brown the ground beef and add seasoning pack per instructions. In large baking dish, layer enough corn chips just to cover the bottom of the dish evenly and generously. Then add an even layer of ground beef, and on top of that, an even layer of sour cream. Spread an even layer of shredded cheese on top of the sour cream, then create another layer starting with the chips. Repeat each layer until all the ingredients are used, trying to end with cheese. Bake in oven for 30 minutes at 350 degrees and serve.

The kids will have a great time preparing and eating it!.

Enjoy, Be Safe.

David Theiss is owner of Butler Gourmet Meats, serving Carson City for more than 46 years.