Dinner, free movie Wednesday at Brewery Arts Center

Nevada Nosh is one of five food trucks serving at the Brewery Arts Center's Wheeled Food Wednesday.

Courtesy

Enjoy dinner and catch a free movie at the first Wheeled Food Wednesday at the Brewery Arts Center.

The food truck event starts up again June 19 from 5:30-8 p.m. Participating food trucks the first week include King of Kings, Nevada Nosh, Bus Boy, Hot Rodz and Black Rock Bison.

Carson City Classic Cinema Club will be showing “The Little Mermaid” starting at sunset. The club also plans to show “Monster’s University” on July 17, “West Side Story” on Aug. 21, and “Hook” on Sept. 18.

The food trucks will be on hand every Wednesday in the BAC parking lot, 511 W. King St., from 5:30-8 p.m.

For information, go to breweryarts.org or visit the BAC’s Facebook page.