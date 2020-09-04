Dual singer/songwriter show on Saturday for Carson City Flatbed concert

Eric Andersen

A dual singer/songwriter show takes the stage as part of the Flatbed Concert Series on Saturday hosted by the Brewery Arts Center.

Eric Andersen returns after playing a show a month ago and also playing on the bill is Tyler Stafford from Reno.

Andersen said he’s excited to come back and happy to share the stage with Stafford. The two have known each other for over 10 years and the show will have a different feel from the previous one Andersen was at, he said.

“It was a super fun show last time,” he said. “I’m very much looking forward to this show.”

Stafford’s last live gig was at the BAC as part of Loud As Folk in January. He’s happy to have the opportunity to play in front of an audience, as he has been doing many streaming shows during the pandemic on his Facebook page, Tyler Stafford Music.

“I’ve been missing playing for people as many of us musicians have,” he said. “As much as people miss going out and live events, we miss going out and putting on shows for people.”

He is happy the BAC has an outlet for musicians to perform. He said playing on a flatbed rather than a stage is a new experience for him.

“I think what the concert series is doing is a really great idea to get entertainment out to people in a safe way,” he said. “I’ve heard really good things about it.”

The singer-songwriter plays guitar and his style of music is “deep in the vein of Americana” as he describes. He’s been playing music professionally for the last eight years and he’s been making a living playing music for six. He’s put out two albums, with his most recent in September 2019. The albums will be for sale at the show on Saturday. Stafford said he is constantly writing and he has enough material for another solo album or EP and hopes to get in the studio soon.

Andersen returns a month after his Aug. 8 show with Nick Alberti. He brings his pop/rock style on keys with his “signature emotive tenor voice.” During the show, the two will alternate when they play throughout neighborhoods, but they also plan to play a few songs together.

Andersen also just finished a big project he worked on for the City of Reno and Artown. He led the way to create a city-song by organizing many local musicians that was released on Aug. 18. The song is titled Heartbeat to Heartbeat, Eye to Eye (From Reno with Love) and it can be found on youtube: https://bit.ly/358vspb.