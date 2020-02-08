Extension offering ‘Gardening in Nevada’ classes in Reno

RENO – University of Nevada, Reno Extension and certified Master Gardeners is offering “Gardening in Nevada: The Bartley Ranch Series.”

The series is for anyone who wants to garden. These classes, offered in partnership with Washoe County Regional Parks and Open Space, are free and run 6-8 p.m., every Tuesday through March 31 at Bartley Ranch Regional Park, 6000 Bartley Ranch Road in Reno.

“Northern Nevada has an ever-changing, unpredictable climate,” Extension Horticulturalist and Plant Diagnostician Wendy Hanson Mazet said in a news release. “Learning to grow plants successfully here can be a challenge. Through this series, anyone interested in gardening and landscaping can learn from Master Gardeners and local professionals who have decades of experience growing and working in Northern Nevada’s diverse growing environment.”

The classes are taught by Extension horticulturists, experts and certified Master Gardener volunteers, as well as local business owners. International Society of Arboriculture continuing education units and Pesticide Applicator continuing education units may be available for some classes.

Classes include:

Feb. 11: Noxious Weeds: What you need to know — Andrea Moen, an agricultural inspector with the Nevada Department of Agriculture noxious weed program, will cover how to identify noxious weeds common to Northern Nevada, basic noxious weed rules and regulations, and some of the most serious threats that noxious weeds can pose. Pesticide Applicator continuing education units have been requested for this class.

Feb. 18: Nuisance Weeds Identification and Control — Melody Hefner, Extension urban integrated pesticide management and pesticide safety education coordinator, will discuss the differences between noxious and nuisance weeds; how to identify these common weeds in the Truckee Meadows; and control methods, including prevention, cultural controls, mechanical controls, and lower-risk chemical controls. Pesticide Applicator continuing education units have been requested for this class.

Feb. 25: Succulents in Northern Nevada — Liz Morrow, Extension Master Gardener volunteer, will present information about how growing succulents outdoors in cold environments is possible, and how to select and grow succulents that are conducive to our environment.

March 3: Training and Pruning Fruit Trees — Michael Janik, Extension Master Gardener volunteer and certified arborist, will present fruit tree pruning basics, including how trees respond to pruning, size control using appropriate rootstocks, early training to reduce the need for pruning as the tree matures, and when to prune. International Society of Arboriculture continuing education units have been requested for this class.

March 10: Beneficial Insects and Pollinators — Kevin Burls, Extension integrated pest management educator, will discuss how native beneficial insects, including spiders, wasps and flies, are an important component to pest control in the home garden and small farm.

March 17: Native Plants — Heidi Kratsch, Extension horticulture specialist, will present the benefits of incorporating native plants into the landscape, showing photos of a wide variety of well-suited native plants for our area, and discussing their growing conditions, care and maintenance.

March 24: Homegrown Tomatoes — Pamela VanHoozer, Extension Master Gardener volunteer, will discuss successful tomato growing, focusing on planning and implementation of some basic garden tips, and including everything from selecting varieties to harvest.

March 31: Successful Vegetable Gardening — Randy Robison, Extension Master Gardener volunteer, will share his secrets to harvesting abundant, award-winning produce from raised garden beds in our high-desert climate, including how to amend soil to help plants, crop rotation strategies to increase yields, and companion planting to discourage pests.

For information, contact Extension at 775-784-4848 or visit extension.unr.edu. Persons in need of special accommodations or assistance should call at least three days prior to the scheduled event.