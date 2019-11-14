Fall book signing set at Nevada State Museum in Carson City

With fall in the air and winter nipping at her heels, curling up with a good book is a great way to spend a few hours – or days – and learn about Nevada in the process.

The Nevada State Museum’s annual Autumn Book Signing has everything you’ll need. The event is Nov. 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside the museum’s Dema Guinn Concourse.

This year’s lineup of writers and their books includes:

Jackie Boor – Logan: The honorable life and scandalous death of a western lawman

Valerie P. Cohen and Michael P. Cohen – Tree Lines; Granite and Grace

Patricia Crane – Casino Sidemen; Reno Showroom Musicians of the 1950s

Marshall Fey – The Emigrant Trail; Long Road to California, 3rd enlarged edition

Steve Hale – The Passionate Creation of the National Park Service

Rod Haulenbeek – Northern Nevada Tree Identifier; Tree Adventures at Tahoe; co-author of University of Nevada, Reno Arboretum

Arlene L. Jenkins – True Stories of Nevada’s Hauntings and Unexplained Mysteries; True Stories of Ghosts and Spirits of Nevada, Past and Present

Stan Paher – Nevada Ghost Town and Desert Atlas, 10th edition, thoroughly revised

Jane Sweetland – Boxcar Diplomacy; Sons at War

David and Gayle Woodruff – Tales Along El Camino Sierra Two; A Sentimental Journey Along Highway 395

Admission to the concourse for the book signing is free. Light refreshments will be served.

For information, contact Museum Store manager Charmain Phillips at 775-687-4810, extension 244.

The Nevada State Museum is located at 600 N. Carson St., Carson City.