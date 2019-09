The final lecture in the Summer 2019 Artist Lecture Series is Thursday featuring sculptors Gina Miccinilli, from Wayne, N.J., and Laura Buchan of Portland, Ore.

The lecture is free to the public and is held from 5-6:30 p.m. in the Community Development building, known as the BRIC, 108 E. Proctor St.

For information, contact Mark Salinas, arts and culture coordinator, at msalinas@carson.org.