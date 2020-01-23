Flavors of India in Carson City closing current location

Flavors of India is closing its current location after Thursday, Jan. 23.

“Flavors of India Family, tomorrow’s lunch buffet will be our last meal service,” read a post on the Indian food restaurant’s Facebook page on Wednesday. “We will be closing this location and remain closed for at least the next few months while we take a break and search for a new location. We would like to thank everyone for welcoming us into your beautiful community and always giving your love and support.”

The restaurant is offering frozen meals available Thursday and invites patrons to come by Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. to say goodbye for now.

Flavors of India, operated by Dolly Kaur and her daughter Manpreet Kaur, opened in the Carson Mall location two years ago.