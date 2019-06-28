Fox Brewpub in Carson City brews IPA as fundraiser for Greenhouse Project

The Fox Brewpub and the Greenhouse Project partnered to create the Greenhouse Project Brut-Session IPA, available for two weeks at The Fox in Carson City and at the July 10 Concert Under the Stars.

$1 of every beer sold goes to the Greenhouse Project. At the concert, growlers and kegs will be donated as well as 32-ounce crowlers at each of the VIP dinner tables.

“This is the first time we’ve done a brew like this locally,” said Jim Phalan, owner of The Fox.

Earlier this year, they did Sierra Nevada’s Resilience IPA, where 100% of the proceeds went to victims of last year’s Camp Fire in Northern California.

“I can tell you, it makes you feel good, like you’ve accomplished a little something for the betterment of the community,” Phalan said.

The Fox head brewer, Tim Mason, told Phalan the brew has a lot of flavor and a strong citrus aroma, with a crisp and extra dry champagne-like finish.

“We decided to experiment a little with this brew and combine two styles, Brut IPA and a Session IPA,” Phalan said.

Graphic designer Emily Akre created the label art.

Karen Abowd, TGP president and founder, said she and the nonprofit’s board and action group are grateful Phalan did this.

“His generosity is so appreciated by TGP,” she said. “Great brew for a great cause!”

The 11th annual Greenhouse fundraiser concert features Poco, Pure Prairie League and Firefall, as well as a live auction between performances and a raffle. The concert begins 5:30 p.m. July 10 at the Eagle Valley Golf Course, 3999 Centennial Park Drive.

Tickets for this rain-or-shine show are selling out. Two Gold Circle tickets at $75 are left. Remaining tickets are reserved seating, $49, and standing room only for $30. Concert-goers are welcome to bring a blanket for lawn seating. Chairs and outside food and beverages are not allowed.

Tickets are available at carsoncitygreenhouse.org.