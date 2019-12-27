Free Carson City yoga series continues pain management

Anyone is welcome to join Partnership Carson City for its second free Wellness Yoga series Mondays at 5:15 p.m., for one hour at the Carson City Community Center.

All ages and genders can attend to take a physical and mental break as well as approach pain management in a holistic way, said Hannah McDonald, executive director of Partnership Carson City.

“We are encouraging our community to take control of their pain through weekly yoga sessions,” McDonald said. “Yoga is a proven method to reduce chronic pain. We hope through these series attendees will see a reduction in their use of pain-relieving medications.”

Participants should wear comfortable clothes and bring mats, though Partnership has limited supplies.

The course is taught by independent contractor Adria White.

Sessions are being offered Jan. 6, 13 and 27 as well as Feb. 3, 10 and 24.

The community center is located at 851 E. William St. Enter on the west side of the center, the side of the library, and head to the Tahoe Room.

Classes are first come, first served with room for approximately 35 attendees.

“Our first series was such a success, we wanted to continue into 2020,” McDonald added. “So if you thought you missed out on this opportunity, you haven’t.”

This publication was supported in whole or part by the Office of the Attorney General through the Volkswagen Settlement Funds. Its contents are solely the responsibility of the author and do not necessarily represent the official views of the AG’s Office.