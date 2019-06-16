Free outdoor movies begin Wednesday in Carson City

Outdoor Movies June 19, “Little Mermaid,” Brewery Arts Center June 28, “The Little Rascals,” John Mankins Park July 17, “Monster’s University,” BAC July 26, “The Goonies,” Mills Park Aug. 21, “West Side Story,” BAC Aug. 30, “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” Schulz Ranch Park Sept. 18, “Hook,” BAC All start times between 8-8:30 p.m. at sunset

Carson City Classic Cinema Club has a busy summer planned, including a series of free, outdoor movies.

The group is showing four films outside at the Brewery Arts Center, all sponsored by Garrett Lepire.

On June 19, Disney’s “Little Mermaid,” will be shown with a live mermaid in attendance. On July 17, “Monster’s University” will be shown and on Aug. 21 “West Side Story.” On Sept. 18, “Hook” will be featured.

The club is also teaming up with Carson City Parks, Recreation and Open Space to show three films at local parks.

On June 28, “The Little Rascals” will be shown at John Mankins Park in Silver Oak; “The Goonies” will be featured on July 26 in Mills Park; and on Aug. 30, “Ralph Breaks the Internet” will be the feature at the new Schulz Ranch Park.

All the movies are free to the public and will start depending on sunset, likely between 8-8:30 p.m.

The club is also offering its regular schedule of classic films inside at the BAC’s Performance Hall.

On July 2, the feature is “From Here to Eternity.” The doors open at 5:30 p.m. and Wired Wednesday is hosting mini film-making workshop from 6-6:30. At 6:30 p.m., there’s trivia and film discussion and the feature starts at 7. The cost is $4 per person, free to members and all students with student ID.

For information, visit Carson City Classic Cinema Club’s web site at ccclassiccinema.org.