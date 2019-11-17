Free yoga series loosens up Mondays in Carson City

Anyone is welcome to join Partnership Carson City for its free Wellness Yoga series Mondays at 5:15 p.m. for one hour at the Carson City Community Center.

“All ages, genders — absolutely anyone is encouraged to come and take a physical and mental break with us,” said Hannah McDonald, executive director of Partnership Carson City. “It’s a free, alternative way to take some time for yourself. We want participants to walk away achieving more mindfulness, to de-stress and manage pain and to experience an improved outlook.”

Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable clothes and bring mats, though Partnership has limited supplies.

The course is taught by independent contractor Adria White.

Sessions are being offered Nov. 18 and 25 as well as Dec. 2, 9 and 16.

The community center is located at 851 E. William St. Enter on the west side of the center, the side of the library.

Classes are first come, first served with room for approximately 35 attendees.

This publication was supported in whole or part by the Office of the Attorney General through the Volkswagen Settlement Funds. Its contents are solely the responsibility of the author and do not necessarily represent the official views of the AG’s Office.